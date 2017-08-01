Men charged with attempting to kidnap teen denied bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The two men accused of trying to kidnap an Encinitas teenager plead not guilty Tuesday to attempted kidnapping charges.

Christopher White and Jeremiah Owens are accused of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas last week.

The judge denied both men of bail and have restraining orders against the victim.

In court, Prosecutors say the 15-year-old may not have been the men's original target.

"These defendants were seen by numerous witnesses appearing suspicious, appearing to be leering towards various people that would pass by,” said Deputy District Attorney, Dan Owens.

Following the attack tips poured into the San Diego Sheriff’s Department from the tight knit community of Leucadia. Neighbors who had noticed the men acting suspiciously not only provided descriptions, but cell phone video that led to the suspects’ arrests Friday.

"The family of a 13 year old girl unrelated to the victim observed these two defendants in the area staring suspiciously at their daughter and were concerned enough to be able to actually film the two defendants in that location,” said Deputy District Attorney Owens.

The victim's family, and friends were present in court. They say they are happy with the judge's decision to deny both suspects bail.

“The thought of what happened and what we heard about the other little girl, knowing that they’re not going to be out there cruising around is a massive sigh of relief,” said the victim's father.

Both men are set to return to court on August 10.