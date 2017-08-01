Man injured during random attack outside apartment complex

SAN DIEGO — A man was cut on his hand while defending himself and his girlfriend during an apparently random assault Tuesday morning outside a Valencia Park apartment complex, police said.

The victim and his girlfriend were entering a gated apartment complex in the 5400 block of Imperial Avenue about 2:45 a.m. when they were approached by a man who shouted for the victim not to let his girlfriend inside the gate, San Diego police Sgt. Tom Sullivan said.

The man then approached the victim and began punching him, Sullivan said. The victim defended himself by blocking the punches, but when the suspect fled west on Imperial Avenue, the victim realized he’d been cut on his left hand with an unknown object.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25, about 6 feet tall and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, Sullivan said. Detectives from the department’s Southeastern Division are investigating the assault.