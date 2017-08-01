La Mesa boy hospitalized after parents find him in pool

LA MESA, Calif. – A boy was rescued from a family swimming pool in La Mesa after nearly drowning, authorities said.

Heartland Fire Department received a call at 8:55 a.m. about a 2-year-old boy found in the pool at a house on Princeton Avenue, near Harbinson Avenue, authorities said.

His parents told authorities the boy was put to bed Monday night and they found him in the pool Tuesday morning. They performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived, a lieutenant said.

The child was taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. His condition was not released.

It was unknown when the boy went into the pool.

