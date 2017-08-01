× Kitchen fire damages Chinese-food restaurant

LA MESA, Calif. — Fire damaged a Chinese-food restaurant in La Mesa Tuesday.

The blaze erupted in the kitchen of Wong’s Golden Palace in the 7100 block of University Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m., said Mark Casey, a spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof of the structure. It took them about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Casey said.

Police shut down the westbound lanes of University Avenue between Harbinson and Massachusetts avenues while crews with Heartland and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department worked to put out the flames.

One of the two affected lanes was open again by early afternoon, the spokesman said.

The fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage. The business is likely to be closed for repairs for at least a month, even though its dining room and adjacent cocktail lounge sustained only light smoke damage, according to Casey.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.