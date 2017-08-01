Imperial Beach mayor to sue feds over sewage spills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The mayor of Imperial Beach is pressuring federal officials to start acting and cleanup the chronic sewage spills at the San Diego-Mexico border.

Mayor Serge Dedina announced Tuesday a new plan to ramp up efforts in Washington to prevent sewage spills in Imperial Beach.

The city of Imperial Beach plans to file a lawsuit in late August to add pressure on federal officials to provide funding and take immediate action to stem the flow of toxic waste and sewage into the Tijuana River.

Earlier this year a massive spill dumped millions of gallons into the Tijuana estuary-- eventually making into the ocean off the coast of Imperial Beach.