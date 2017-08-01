How safe is new Infiniti Q50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – National Highway Safety Administration statistics show that modern cars are much safer than older cars. But how safe?

Automotive expert Nik Miles traveled to Greystone Quarry in Nashville to test out new features on the Infiniti Q50.

The LED brake lights activated milliseconds faster than traditional brake lights, so drivers behind Infiniti cars have more time to react and avoid a collision.

The vehicle can almost drive itself. With the driver assistance program on, the vehicle steers itself.

“I have my hands right here and the vehicle is doing all the work, making sure I don’t drift out of my lane. Very close to an autonomous car,” Nik described.

The drive by wire system, which connects the wheels to the steering wheel electronically, was very sterile in the last model. The new Q50 solves that problem and was extremely fun to drive.

The active lane control was a little disconcerting, the car automatically puts you in the middle of the lane but you can't feel the steering wheel move when the car corrects your steering.

The list of safety features on the car is beyond impressive but raises questions about the industry as a hole. If these systems save lives, why are more automakers not implementing things like automatic collision braking?

The new Infiniti Q50 starts at $34,200. The best fuel economy you’ll get out of the hybrid is 32 miles a gallon on the highway.