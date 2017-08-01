Flash flood warning issued for central San Diego County

Flash Flood Warning for Central San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday for central San Diego County.

The warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Areas in the vicinity of Alpine are at the greatest risk of flooding, according to the NWS. Locations likely to experience flooding include:

  • Alpine
  • Barona Indian Reservation
  • Captain Grande Indian Reservation
  • Flinn Springs
  • Viejas Indian Reservation
  • Harrison Canyon

Anyone in those areas is advised to move to higher ground immediately.