Flash flood warning issued for central San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday for central San Diego County.
The warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m.
Areas in the vicinity of Alpine are at the greatest risk of flooding, according to the NWS. Locations likely to experience flooding include:
- Alpine
- Barona Indian Reservation
- Captain Grande Indian Reservation
- Flinn Springs
- Viejas Indian Reservation
- Harrison Canyon
Anyone in those areas is advised to move to higher ground immediately.
