Flash flood warning issued for central San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Tuesday for central San Diego County.

The warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Areas in the vicinity of Alpine are at the greatest risk of flooding, according to the NWS. Locations likely to experience flooding include:

Alpine

Barona Indian Reservation

Captain Grande Indian Reservation

Flinn Springs

Viejas Indian Reservation

Harrison Canyon

Anyone in those areas is advised to move to higher ground immediately.

