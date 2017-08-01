× Family of boy who fell through window asks for prayers

VISTA, Calif. – The family of a 4-year-old boy who fell from a second-story window in Vista asked for the community to pray for him Tuesday.

Isaiah Ornelas was critically injured when he fell out of the apartment window Monday evening.

Emergency crews received a call about the incident on Postal Way around 6:30 p.m. Ornelas was flown to Rady Childrens’ Hospital where doctors said his skull was cracked in two places. He remains in the intensive-care unit Tuesday.

His mother, Trinity Coles, said her son was climbing a couch near a window and “just went through the window.”

She is telling the community about it so other children don’t get hurt.

“I want to thank the community for their support and prayers during this difficult time. All I ask for is to spread the word and get as many prayers for little Isaiah as you can. He is a strong boy but we have a strong god,” Coles said.