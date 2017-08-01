Dad pleads guilty in killing of 5-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the killing his 5-year-old son, whose disappearance prompted a months-long search in April that ended when the boy’s body was found in the Lake Cachuma area in Santa Barbara County in June.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. pleaded guilty to one count of murder during a preliminary hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The 35-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty during his July 3 arraignment.

Andression Jr. was reported missing by his mother, Ana Estevez, after Andressian Sr. failed to show up for a custody exchange on April 22.

Earlier the same day, Andressian Sr. was found passed out near his car at Arroyo Park, but the boy was not with him.

Andressian Sr. was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment by South Pasadena police but later released due to lack of evidence.

According to police, Andressian Jr.’s parents were involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle.

The boy had last been seen with his father at Disneyland two days before he was reported missing.

Large scale searches of the park and around Lake Cachuma turned up no sign of the boy.

Despite the boy’s body not being found, Andressian Sr. was arrested again in Las Vegas on June 23 and extradited back to Los Angeles County to face a murder charge.

Andressian Jr.’s body was discovered July 1 near Lake Cachuma, the same day as his father’s extradition.

New details about the investigation were revealed in a Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services report obtained by the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

In the report, Andressian Sr. told investigators he had harmed his son and left him in Santa Barbara County. He later told authorities where to find the boy’s body, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Andressian Sr. is expected to face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.