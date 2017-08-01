Coffee roaster pours free java for flooded neighborhood

SAN DIEGO – Bird Rock Coffee Roasters is pouring free coffee all day Tuesday as a gesture of solidarity for businesses and residents affected by the recent flooding in Little Italy.

A 16-inch water pipe ruptured Sunday morning and flooded three blocks of Kettner Boulevard between Hawthorne and Laurel streets. Residents had no water service most of the day and several businesses suffered significant flood damage.

Bird Rock Coffee Roaster, which is located a 2295 Kettner Blvd., was not damaged by the flooding, but the company’s owner, Jeff Taylor, announced Tuesday that it will give free 8-ounce cups of drip coffee to all customers as a showing of sympathy. The free coffee is available all day until the café closes at 6 p.m.