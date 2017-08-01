Adorable toddler fist bumps Southwest passengers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This 2-year-old knows how to take the stress out of air travel.

When Guy Jakubowicz was boarding his flight on July 21 at KCI he fist bumped every passenger as he made his way down the aisle and waved at the ones he couldn’t watch. Watch the adorable video in the player above.

Guy’s mom, Alya Jakubowicz, said on Instagram that her son is “on the campaign trail” to become the next Southwest Airlines Ambassador and he’s “making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!”

Alya and Guy were boarding a flight after visiting Alya’s mother in Overland Park when she snapped the video.