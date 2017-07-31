× World’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

Spanning an awesome 1621 feet and rising as high as 279 feet, the newly opened Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Switzerland has broken the record for the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, according to Zermatt Tourism. The bridge offers hikers views of the Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps.

“How often do you get the chance to cross a real world record suspension bridge?” said Daniel Luggen, director of Zermatt Tourism, at the bridge’s inauguration on July 29. “The thrill experienced high over the precipice is indescribable.”

The bridge, which has replaced an older bridge that was damaged by falling rocks, was named after its chief sponsor, a psychologist and co-owner of a Swiss winery.

It spans the valley between the towns of Zermatt and Grächen. According to Edith Zweifel, a spokesperson for the travel board, it cuts the journey across the valley from three to four hours to a mere 10 minutes. (The total journey time between Zermatt and Grächen is about two days.)

While the bridge’s height has removed the risk of rock fall, more height-averse hikers may want to plan ahead before making the trek.

“People who have problems with a fear of heights, they have to close their eyes, or have someone to walk just behind,” Zweifel said.