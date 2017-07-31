Woman hit while crossing SR-94

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A woman suffered serious injuries Monday when a van hit her as she was trying to run across an East County freeway, authorities reported.

The accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. on the westbound side of state Route 94, near Massachusetts Avenue in Lemon Grove, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the woman, who was conscious, to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of severe injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Mary Bailey said.

It was unclear why she had been trying to cross the freeway on foot.