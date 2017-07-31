Superintendent changes course on special needs portable classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - After a few tense months, changes are underway in Solana Beach where parents of some special education students have been demanding answers for what they called a major disparity at a local high school.

Special needs students are still not 100 percent sure where they will be studying this school year after the two portable classrooms scheduled for their adult transition program were met with protests.

Parents of the special needs students were outraged that their kids would be housed in a portable classroom on the Earl Warren Junior High campus. The campus recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation.

James Walker is a special needs student who was planning to go to the adult transition program.

“When I saw the portable classroom I just didn’t have words,” said Walker. “I’m 18 and to finish Torrey Pines and then be told that I was going back to middle school was terrible.”

After a recent tour of the portable classrooms, parents challenged school officials to make the visual inequity right.

Superintendent Eric Dill told FOX 5 that he and other administrations have laid the ground work for an emergency reorganization. Dill said the Adult Transition Program will now be housed at a high school, in permanent buildings and will also bring the ATP students all to one campus.

Parents said Monday they are cautiously optimistic about the outcome.