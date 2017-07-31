Speeding driver rescued from fiery crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A speeding driver was injured during a police chase in Chula Vista that ended in a fiery crash early Monday.

The driver of a P.T. Cruiser was speeding away from police when he slammed through a guardrail at L Street and Bay Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The car landed about 150 feet from the roadway into a concrete ditch and caught fire.

Firefighters pulled the unconscious driver from the fiery crash. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police chase started when the driver got into an argument with a man and woman. When officers arrived to investigate, the man was speeding away and refused to pull over for police.

Authorities are still looking for the two people involved in the argument.