Alleged kidnapping victim claims he was forced to rob bank

SAN DIEGO – Two men and a woman were taken into custody after a man claimed they forced him to try to rob a Bank of America in City Heights Monday, police said.

San Diego police received a call at 1:30 p.m. about a possible kidnapping at 4166 El Cajon Boulevard. A man walked into the lobby and told a bank teller that people kidnapped him and were forcing him to try to rob the bank, according to SDPD officer Billy Hernandez.

The man in the bank described a black vehicle and the people inside it to the teller, who then reported it to police.

When police arrived, they detained two men, a woman and confiscated a weapon that was in the backseat of the vehicle, Hernandez said. They were also questioning the man who claimed he was kidnapped.

Police said the bank was not robbed since the man walked up to the teller and asked for help.

This story will be updated as more details become available.