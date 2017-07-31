Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics, sources say

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles has reached an agreement with Olympic leaders on terms that will pave the way for hosting the Summer Games in 2028 instead of 2024, the Los Angles Times reported.

According to a source close to the negotiation, the agreement opens the door for Paris to host the Games in 2024.

In June, the IOC decided that, with two strong candidates, it would take the unusual step of giving 2024 to one city and 2028 to the other.

An International Olympic Committee announcement is expected later today.

Los Angeles also hosted the Games in 1984 and 1932.