Cubs give Steve Bartman a 2016 World Series ring

CHICAGO — Steve Bartman has been given an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring as a special gift from the Ricketts family and the Cubs organization, according to WGN.

One of the team’s most infamous fans, Bartman is remembered for tipping a foul ball that left fielder Moises Alou unsuccessfully dove for in the stands during Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS. Nearly 14 years later, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts felt it was time to extend an olive branch.

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman,” the Cubs told WGN in a statement. “We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today.”

As of Monday, WGN confirmed Bartman already has the ring in his possession. He issued the following statement: