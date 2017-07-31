California launches new reservation system for camp sites, tours

SAN DIEGO — Reserving state park camping sites and tours in California is getting easier.

A new reservation system, ReserveCalifornia, launches on August 1, 2017.

The online service will offer greater accessibility to more visitors for highly sought-after camping and lodging sites.

Previously, campers could only book a site on the first day of the month. Campsite reservations can now be made up to six months in advance.

More new features will be phased in between August 1 and March 1, 2018, including moving from a first-of-the-month on-sale days to a new rolling window reservation service.

Click here for more information.

And if you are a senior, the clock is ticking on another great travel deal!

On Aug. 28, the cost of a lifetime pass to our national parks for those 62 and older will jump from $10 to $80.

That means you only have a few weeks remaining to lock in your $10 lifetime pass to more than 2,000 sites and parks across the country that are managed by the National Park Service.

Click here for more information.