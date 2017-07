VISTA, Calif. – A young boy was airlifted to a hospital after he fell from a second-story window Monday evening, fire officials said.

The boy, who was under the age of 5, fell from the apartment window and onto concrete around 6:45 p.m., according to the fire official.

He was taken from the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista to Rady Childrens’ Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

His mother was home when it happened, authorities said.