Water main break floods and 'lifts' street in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO – A major intersection in the Little Italy area of San Diego was closed Sunday morning due to a water main break.

Water was gushing at Kettner Boulevard and Juniper Street and heading down hill toward North Harbor Drive.

Fernando Yee sent FOX 5 video of the flooding around 6:20 a.m. Sunday and said it was a mess.

“Right now on Kettner and Juniper downtown the street is getting flooded and the pavement is starting to ‘lift,'” Yee posted.

The water was turned off as of 8 a.m., but it was unknown how long it would take for the area to be cleaned up.

There are construction trucks and heavy equipment a block from the source of the water main break, but they don’t appear to have caused the water main break.