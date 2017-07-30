Tropical storms prompt surf advisories along SoCal coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Surf was expected to reach heights of up to 7 feet as Tropical Storm Hillary and Hurricane Irwin — both brewing off the coast of Baja Mexico — bring high tides and strong rip currents to Southern California beaches through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Swells from the tropical storms will bring elevated surf with the highest sets on the south facing beaches of Orange County and far northern San Diego County. Strong rip and longshore currents are likely, NSW reported.

Surf may reach heights of 4 to 6 feet with sets to 8 feet on favored south facing beaches and 2 to 4 feet with sets to 5 feet on central and southern San Diego County beaches.

Dangerous swimming conditions from large waves and strong rip and longshore currents could happen, NWS reported. Large breaking waves could possibly go over the top of jetties.

Three areas along the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, where three people have drowned recently, were closed until Tuesday, according to KTLA.