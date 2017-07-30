Residents displaced after Kearny Mesa apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A family lost nearly everything they owned when their apartment caught fire Sunday evening.

San Diego firefighters rushed to the apartment complex in the 3400 block of Kearny Villa Lane just before 6 p.m.

Nearby residents called 911 after smelling smoke.

"As soon as we peeped our heads out from the balcony you could see a bunch of black smoke going out from the windows, and then you could hear a bunch of things shattering," Michelle Basto said.

Tenants said they immediately grabbed their belongings and evacuated.

"It was really scary because the first thing you kind of think of is the worse scenario," Basto said. "In my head I thought things were just going to blow up."

Firefighters got the flames out in about 20 minutes and saved a number of nearby apartments.

The damage is extensive, but people who live at the complex are thankful nobody was hurt.

"We`re just happy that everyone is like safe. No one was harmed, but it just really sucks seeing them, our neighbors just having to go through that," Basto said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.