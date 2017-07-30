Man survives gunshot wound to neck in Mira Mesa shooting

SAN DIEGO – A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck overnight in Mira Mesa, police said.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party in the 7700 of Embry Point Sunday around 1:50 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The people in the vehicle heard a “pop” and a gunshot went through the vehicle’s window, said Heims.

“The victim does not know what happened and no one at the scene saw anything,” Heims said.

Friends rushed the shooting victim to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.