At least 9 people injured when van plows into LA crowd

LOS ANGELES – At least nine people were injured after a van plowed into a crowd of people in the Los Angeles area Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision happened around 3:50 p.m. at 5088 W. Pico Boulevard in Mid-Wilshire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One victim, a 44-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the fire department official told KTLA. Three victims, a 18-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were transported in serious condition and four other victims were transported in fair condition.

An initial Department incident report stated that six people were injured, but officials later confirmed that there were nine patients.

A Los Angeles firefighter was in the crowd at the time of the crash but did not sustain any injuries requiring medical attention, KTLA reported.