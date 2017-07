SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday evening in Mission Beach.

The boy was reported missing shortly before 8 p.m. He was last seen near Mission Boulevard and Kennebeck Court, according to San Diego police. He is described as Asian, wearing a green shirt and black shorts.

A photo of the boy was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531-2000.