North County warrant sweep nets 11 arrests

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Eleven adults were arrested during a warrant sweep in the North County Saturday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Court Services Bureau and Railroad Enforcement Unit fanned out across Oceanside and Vista beginning at 6 a.m., according to Lt. Michael Rand.

The sweep targeted the North County Transit District’s Sprinter and adjacent property.

“The focus of the operation was the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants,” Rand said. “A total of 11 adults were arrested for warrants and 14 warrants were cleared.”

There were two additional arrests for public intoxication on NCTD property.

“Over the past several months, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department has increased its efforts in the apprehension of wanted subjects and will continue to do so,” Rand said. “Persons who have outstanding warrants are encouraged to turn themselves in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any one of the sheriff’s court facilities.”