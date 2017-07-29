Man stabbed in Rite Aid parking lot drives self to hospital

SAN DIEGO — A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego Saturday morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.

The 66-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed several times shortly after 10 a.m. in the Rite Aid parking lot in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue in the Webster neighborhood, according to Sgt. Ray Battrick.

“He was talking to a known 50-year-old Hispanic male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans inside the car,” Battrick said. “There was an argument and the Hispanic male stabbed the 66-year-old several times in the torso with a knife.”

The suspect escaped on foot, heading in the direction of Federal Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, police said.

“The victim drove toward Paradise Valley Hospital and saw two officers at Euclid and East Division Street,” Battrick said. “He told them he had been stabbed and continued to the hospital. The officers followed the victim to the hospital and began investigating the crime.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was transferred to another hospital with serious injuries to his torso.