Man found shot to death in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Oceanside, according to police.

Officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the 700 block of South The Strand, just north of Wisconsin Avenue, where the victim was found along a roadway, according to Lt. Adam Knowland.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound, but it was not clear if it was a suicide or homicide, Knowland said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the incident.

No other injuries were reported. The victim’s name was not released.