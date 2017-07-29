Fire rips through Barrio Logan church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fire damaged a church in Barrio Logan Saturday afternoon, forcing it to temporarily close its doors.

The blaze broke out shortly after 12 p.m. at Iglesia Pentecostal, also known as Mission of God, in the 2200 block of National Avenue. The pastor told FOX 5 the flames started in the roof.

Firefighters put out the fire within about 30 minutes and although they saved most of the building, the damage was extensive.

Pastor Pedro Del Villar told FOX 5 he moved from across the country nearly 22 years ago to spread the word in San Diego. He said he watched the congregation grow from a small group to around 120. He said they may be without a church now, but that won't stop them from coming together.

"We're gonna have service. We don't know where but we're gonna have service. Times like this, people might be like, 'Where is God?' But he's there. He knows what he's doing," Del Villar said.

The pastor said it will likely cost more than $100,00 to make the needed repairs. A church member started a GoFundMe page to help raise money.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.