County to close 6 parks in August due to extreme heat

SAN DIEGO — Six San Diego County parks will be closed during the month of August due to extreme heat.
The closures, which take place most years as a safety precaution, allow Parks and Recreation staff to restore trails and conduct other maintenance.
The following parks will be closed August 1 through 31:
- El Capitan Preserve near Lakeside
- Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center
- Mt. Gower Preserve near Ramona
- Wilderness Gardens in Pala
Two parks are closed all summer and will reopen Labor Day Weekend:
County officials remind San Diegans there are nearly 100 other parks that will be open throughout August.