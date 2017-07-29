County to close 6 parks in August due to extreme heat

SAN DIEGO — Six San Diego County parks will be closed during the month of August due to extreme heat.

The closures, which take place most years as a safety precaution, allow Parks and Recreation staff to restore trails and conduct other maintenance.

The following parks will be closed August 1 through 31:

Two parks are closed all summer and will reopen Labor Day Weekend:

County officials remind San Diegans there are nearly 100 other parks that will be open throughout August.