Armed man uses drive-through in McDonald’s robbery attempt

OTAY MESA, Calif. — A South Bay area McDonald’s restaurant was almost robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, but the would-be robber got away without the cash, according to San Diego police.

A man described by police as white and about 35 years old drove up to the McDonald’s drive-thru window in the 4300 block of Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West at about 5:30 a.m., Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

“The suspect brandished a handgun at an employee and demanded money,” Battrick said. “The employee ran and the suspect drove away.”

The suspect, who was wearing a white construction hat with a blue bandana under the hat, was possibly driving a white, 2000 Ford Ranger pick-up truck, according to police.

Friday night, a man armed with a handgun attempted a robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-through window in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, but got away with nothing.