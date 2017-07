Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Four people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Carlsbad late Thursday.

A speeding driver reportedly slammed into a sedan with four people inside on state Route 78 East of El Camino Real around 11 p.m.

Drivers who saw the car careen 100 feet into a ditch stopped to help until paramedics arrived.

The injured driver and passengers were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.