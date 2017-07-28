× Mark Hamill to attend renaming of street in his honor

SAN DIEGO – The actor who played Luke Skywalker in the original “Star Wars” trilogy will be in San Diego Sunday to attend the renaming of a street in his honor.

Last month, the San Diego City Council voted to recognize Mark Hamill by renaming a block of Castleton Drive in Clairemont in his honor. Hamill, whose father was a naval officer, lived on that street in the 1960s and attended Hale Junior High School and Madison High School until his family moved to Virginia and later Japan.

Sunday, city officials will unveil street signs renaming the 5900 block of Castleton Drive as Mark Hamill Drive. Hamill and his family will attend the unveiling.

Mount Abernathy Avenue between Chandler Drive and Castleton Drive will be a “no park” zone from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Heavy traffic congestion is expected in the surrounding area because of public and media interest in the event.