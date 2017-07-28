× Gunman attempts robbery at Jack in the Box drive-through window

SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a handgun attempted a robbery Friday at a Jack in the Box drive-through window in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, but came away with nothing.

The suspect, a clean-shaven white man in his late 20s, drove to the drive-through window of the restaurant at 2905 Alta View Drive shortly before 7 p.m. and told an employee he was there to rob the joint and showed the butt of a handgun tucked into his waist area, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The employee ran to the back of store and the suspect drove away, Heims said.

The suspect wore a black knit cap and a black long-sleeved shirt. The pickup truck was described as a small light-colored, single-cab truck.