× CrossFit to honor fallen SDPD officer with hero workout

SAN DIEGO – It’s been one year since San Diego police Officer Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Saturday, CrossFit gyms will honor the fallen officer.

De Guzman, 43, was shot five times at close range on July 28, 2016, and died at Scripps Mercy Hospital. He was married and had two children.

“He was a man of courage, strength, dedication, and selfless service to our community and his fellow officers,” Sgt. Lisa McKean said.

Officers and community members will honor Guzman by participating in the ‘GS 24 Memorial WOD Partner Workout.’

According to CrossFit representative, Hero WODs are named in honor of service member or law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The workouts tend to be long, heavy and taxing on the body.

People interested in participating in the workout can go to participating gyms on Saturday, July 29, 2017:

Alpine Ranch Crossfit – 5001 Willows Rd. #J105, Alpine, CA 91901 – 8 a.m.

Crossfit Pride – 8630 Argent St., Santee, CA 92071 – 8:30 a.m.

Crossfit 858 – 7630 Miramar Rd. #2500, San Diego, CA 92126 – 9 a.m.

Boombox Crossfit SD – 5745 Kearny Villa Rd. #113, San Diego, CA 92123 – 9:30 a.m.