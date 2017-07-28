Convenience store customers robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police are searching for a gunman who robbed two customers and then emptied the cash register at a Chula Vista gas early Friday.

The robbery occurred at an AM/PM located at 720 H Street around 1 a.m.

An employee said the gunman ordered two customers to the ground, took their phones and wallets, and then stole cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a black man around 6 feet tall who was wearing dark jeans, a dark hoody, and a white bandanna. He was carrying a silver semi-automatic handgun.

Multiple surveillance cameras in the area may help investigators get a better description of the man.

Police say he sped away in a silver Toyota Corolla.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.