Video shows masked men rob South Bay motel

SAN DIEGO – Police released surveillance video Thursday of two masked men who robbed a motel in San Ysidro.

The robbery occurred about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Quality Inn Motel at 930 West San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

One of the masked men pointed a handgun at the two front-desk clerks and demanded money from the register and the employees’ wallets, Buttle said. The clerks complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash and their wallets.

The robbers fled in an older model, four-door Toyota.

Both crooks were described as Hispanic men in their 20s, Buttle said. One was between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, with a thin build and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. The second was 5 feet 8 inches and stocky, wearing a white shirt with a sweater underneath, Buttle said.

San Diego police robbery detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.