US-Mexico border mayors sign resolution supporting international trade

SAN DIEGO — A resolution in support of international trade was signed Thursday in San Diego by mayors of cities along the border region of the U.S. and Mexico.

The resolution issued at the sixth annual Binational Summit of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association also called for a responsible renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The mayors embraced a unified approach to border infrastructure and security, said they would continue efforts to engage and inform federal leaders about the importance of trade, supported the modernization of certain parts of the NAFTA, and backed technology and other means to secure the border.

“Border cities must work together and advocate for cooperation among our countries,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is co-hosted the summit along with Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum.

“We are calling on Washington to recognize the importance of trade between the U.S., Mexico and Canada because the jobs of millions of Americans rely on these binational ties,” Faulconer said. “San Diego and Tijuana have been leading the charge for years, and now border cities from across the U.S. and Mexico are joining us to urge federal authorities to support collaboration across international boundaries for the good of residents on both sides of the border.”

The conference continues Friday in Tijuana.