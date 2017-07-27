× Tennis star’s dad pleads not guilty to molesting two 9-year-old girls

VISTA, Calif. — The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.

Nikolaos Salvator Philippoussis, 68, is being held on $9.2 million bail and was ordered to surrender his passport in the event he posts that bail.

The defendant is charged with two counts of sexual penetration/oral copulation with a child under 10 and a dozen counts of lewd act on a child under 14. Each of those 12 charges has an allegation that the crime was committed against more than one person, said prosecutor Garret Wong.

The alleged victims took tennis lessons from the suspect, police Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

According to a criminal complaint, the alleged crimes took place over the last year at the Fairbanks Ranch tennis court, in a car, and at the defendant’s residence.

Philippoussis faces a maximum of 210 years to life in prison if convicted, the prosecutor said.

A readiness conference was set for Aug. 31 and a preliminary hearing for Oct. 5.

