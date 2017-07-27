× Police arrest man armed with golf club

SAN DIEGO – Several police officers arrested a man armed with a golf club in the Golden Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

A witness told FOX 5 he saw at least three San Diego police patrol units on the 800 block of 24th Street around 1:10 p.m.

A man suspected in a domestic violence case was armed with a golf club and would not comply with police orders, according to SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were seen arresting the man.

No one was evacuated from the nearby homes.