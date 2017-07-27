More dogs getting sick from rat poisoning, veterinarian says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A local veterinarian says she's seeing more dogs in the emergency clinic and rat poisoning is to blame.

Dr. Tanya Cruz from Veterinary Specialty Hospital in San Marcos said although they don’t track specific types of cases, she's seen a recent increase of dogs that have ingested rat poisoning.

Corky’s Pest Control manager David Mizer said he’s getting about 50 calls a week about rat control.

“We’ve had more calls on rats in the last two months than we probably did six months prior,” Mizer said.

He said an uptick in the rat population is due to recent rains.

“When you have that much rain, you’re going to have growth. You have harborage and food and everything else,” said Mizer. “When they can have four litters a year, you can do the math on the reason why the explosion.”

And more rats mean more bait.

“Problem is homeowners aren’t trained to follow rules or the labels and stuff so they just put it out,” Mizer said.

Unfortunately, more often than not, it’s the dogs that ingest the bait. Depending on the size of the dog and how much is ingested, the bait can be detrimental.

“Dogs are just more indiscriminate eaters,” said Cruz. “Immediately bring them in, because we can do more through decontamination. We do a couple of diagnostic tests and it’s just better to be safe than sorry.”​