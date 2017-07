Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the back of a big rig in University Heights early Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 805 just south of the Adams Avenue off ramp.

The driver of a black sedan had to be rescued from the wreckage and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.