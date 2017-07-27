× Belmont Park closes ride after malfunction kills man at Ohio fair

SAN DIEGO – Belmont Park shut down its Beach Blaster ride after a malfunction on the same ride killed one person and injured seven others Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair.

Cal/OSHA asked amusement ride owners to close the six Fire Ball rides in California parks pending word from the manufacturers or after an inspection. All of the owners agreed to shut down the rides.

The ride has at least six rows of seats that spin around in the air as the entire structure moves like a pendulum.

The rides are located at five other amusement parks in California, including the Orange County Fair, Cal Expo State Fair, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, California’s Great America in Santa Clara and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park.

The 18-year-old man who died in the malfunction had enlisted in the U.S. Marines last week. The seven injured passengers range in age from 14 to 42 years old.