15-year-old girl fights off would-be kidnapper outside Encinitas home

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for two men wanted for trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the girl was waxing her surfboard in the driveway of her home in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue. She told deputies a man came up from behind her, pinned her to the ground and tried to drag her toward a pickup truck parked on Grandview Street, where another man was waiting inside.

She fought back and ran inside her home, uninjured.

The two men drove off in a blue older model pickup truck with a suspension lift, metal racks and possibly an extended cab.

The girl described the man who grabbed her as white, between 20 and 30 years old and approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing board shorts.

The man waiting in the truck, seen in the sketch, was described as white, between 20 and 30 years old and approximately 5-foot-11-inches tall with a medium build. He has light brown hair and a long brown beard.

Deputies say the attempted kidnapping appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Call 888-580-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.