Woman assaulted, bitten during North County carjacking

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A carjacker assaulted a woman in a neighborhood near Buena Vista Lagoon Wednesday before stealing her vehicle and speeding away, authorities reported.

The 40-year-old woman was walking to her car in the area of Home Avenue and Jefferson Street in Carlsbad when the thief jumped her about 8:15 a.m., according to police.

The carjacker struck the woman repeatedly, bit her on the hand and snatched away her keys, then stole her silver 2005 Kia Rio four-door sedan, Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

No serious injuries were reported.

The carjacker was later arrested and the woman’s car was recovered by Los Angeles police.

Officers investigating the crime found another stolen vehicle — this one taken in Los Angeles on Tuesday — near the site of the carjacking. It was not immediately clear if the two cases were related.