Street racers take over 2 North County mall parking lots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Hundreds of street racers took over two North County mall parking lots Tuesday night.

Several police agencies responded to Westfield North County Mall in Escondido and The Shoppes on El Camino Real in Carlsbad after reports of street racing.

Hundreds of spectators watched as drivers from an unknown car club raced, spun out and did donuts in the parking lots.

Offramps on state Route 78 and Interstate 15 were briefly shut down.

Officers handed out multiple citations to drivers, but it’s not yet known if anybody was arrested.

The social media-fueled event is known as Krispy Kreme Tuesdays to local car enthusiasts.