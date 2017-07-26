× SDPD investigates report of couple driving with girl in trunk

SAN DIEGO – Police were searching for an Acura possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights, based on a 911 caller who reported that a man and woman drove off with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk of the car.

The car was described as black with Washington license plate number BEA3536, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said Wednesday.

The caller said the alleged abduction happened about 8:20 a.m. near South Evans Street and Kearny Avenue, about two blocks from Burbank Elementary School, Martinez said. The circumstances weren’t immediately clear, including the relationship — if any — of the reporting party to the girl or the people in the car.

The Acura’s driver was described as a tall, thin white man wearing a white shirt with a gray collar, Martinez said. No description was available of the woman, who was seen getting in the front passenger seat.

Detectives from the SDPD robbery unit were investigating, but it was not immediately known how credible the report was, Martinez said.