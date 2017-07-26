× Police search for 2 men following motel robbery

SAN DIEGO – Police are on the lookout Wednesday for two masked men suspected in an armed robbery at a San Ysidro motel.

The robbery occurred about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Quality Inn Motel at 930 West San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

One of the masked suspects pointed a handgun at the two front-desk clerks and demanded money from the register and the employees’ wallets, Buttle said. The clerks complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash and their wallets.

The suspects fled in an older model, four-door Toyota.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 20s, Buttle said. One was between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, with a thin build and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. The second was 5 feet 8 inches and stocky, wearing a white shirt with a sweater underneath, Buttle said.

San Diego police robbery detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.