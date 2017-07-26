Police chase stolen car through Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police pursed of a stolen car on streets in the Long Beach area late Wednesday afternoon.

Several Long Beach police patrol cars followed the silver sedan about 4:45 p.m., aerial video from KTLA showed. The sedan appeared to run several red lights and wove around other vehicles as it evaded officers.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. Tiwari told KTLA the vehicle was stolen, but the sergeant did not know how the chase began.

Just before 5 p.m., officers pulled back on their chase, leaving the driver to continue without patrol cars following.

In addition to the driver, the car appeared to contain passengers in the front and back seat.

About 5:15 p.m., the vehicle came to a stop and the driver ran away. Police eventually caught up with the driver and took him into custody. Two other passengers waited at the car for police to arrive and were later handcuffed.